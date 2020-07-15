fbpx

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System With Scrolling Super Mario Bros. Game on a Retro LEGO Television

LEGO NES Kit

LEGO has announced the release of a wonderful replica of the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), complete with console, controller, game cartridge and a retro LEGO television with a hand-cranked scrolling level of Super Mario Bros. The set will be available for purchase on August 1, 2020.

Do you love video games? Did you play Super Mario Bros.™ back in the day? Or do you just enjoy a hands-on, creative activity in your spare time? If so, this nostalgic LEGO® Nintendo Entertainment System™ (71374) model kit is perfect for you. The brick-built NES is packed with realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking function and a controller with a connecting cable and plug.

LEGO Buildable Mario Nintendo

LEGO NES Cartridge

LEGO NES Super Mario

LEGO NES Controller

LEGO NES Build


