LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System With Scrolling Super Mario Bros. Game on a Retro LEGO Television

LEGO has announced the release of a wonderful replica of the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), complete with console, controller, game cartridge and a retro LEGO television with a hand-cranked scrolling level of Super Mario Bros. The set will be available for purchase on August 1, 2020.