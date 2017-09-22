Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazing Timelapse of the 7,541 Piece LEGO Millennium Falcon Being Built Over a 20 Hour Period

by at on

Timelapse of a Man Building the 7,541 Piece Millennium Falcon LEGO Set

Benjamin Große spent 20 hours building the new 7,541 piece LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon. He sped up his amazing build process with a two-minute timelapse video.

via Boing Boing


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy