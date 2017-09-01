LEGO Unveils 7,541 Piece Millennium Falcon Set

LEGO has unveiled their largest and most detailed set yet, an incredible 7,541-piece Star Wars Millenium Falcon set from a galaxy far, far away. The LEGO Millennium Falcon set will become available to purchase from their shop on October 1st, 2017.
With 7,500 elements, Han Solo’s super-fast Corellian ship is crammed with the coolest details and fun features. Marvel at the intricate hull detailing, sensor dish, upper and lower quad laser cannons, 7 landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and hidden blaster cannon. Seat up to 4 minifigures in the cockpit with detachable canopy and remove the outer panels to reveal the highly detailed interior. The main hold has seating for the minifigures, a Dejarik holographic game, engineering station with a turning seat for a minifigure, and a doorway build with passageway decoration. (read more)
images via LEGO Shop