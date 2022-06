A Beautifully Engineered LEGO Mangle Rack Clock

LEGO Master Akiyuki of Akiyuki Brick Channel built a beautifully engineered LEGO clock using a mangle rack system. The system features a rack that moves in a reciprocating continuous circle on either side of the pinion. Akiyuki masterfully timed the completion of the circle every 60 seconds, allowing the clock to accurately tell the time.

I made a clock using mangle rack mechanism using LEGO bricks.

Here are other mangle rack ideas by the same channel.

