‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ Scenes Recreated in LEGO Stop Motion Animation

Digital Wizards Studios quite meticulously recreated several key scenes from the film Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in LEGO stop motion animation using the remarkably realistic LEGO model of Rivendell, the iconic Elven outpost. The scene opens up with Frodo Baggins being welcomed to the magical castle where he is reunited with his friends.

Frodo Baggins awakens in Rivendell, the magical home of the elves, and joyously reunites with his Hobbit friends Sam, Merry, and Pippin….Join the Fellowship of the Ring for a building adventure of a lifetime as you relive all of your favorite Rivendell scenes thanks to LEGO 10316’s Lord of the Rings: Rivendell set.

The set includes all the characters and foliage of Rivendell.

Celebrate the beloved film series with the extraordinary new LEGO® Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™. Filled with 15 character minifigures and authentic details that reveal themselves as you build, this epic set lets you recreate favorite scenes and watch new stories unfold.

Here’s one of the recreated scenes.

via Miss Cellania