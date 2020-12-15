A Stunning LEGO Recreation of the Iconic Woodblock Print ‘The Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ by Hokusai

Japanese LEGO artist Jumpei Mitsui, who is the youngest LEGO Certified Professional in the world, used his immense talent to recreate the iconic woodblock print “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by ukiyo-e artist Hokusai out of LEGO bricks.

Mitsui stated on Twitter that he spent many hours studying the formation of rogue waves in order to capture the incredibly delicate balance between the existing calm and impending disaster of the original piece in three-dimensional life.

I had an image in my head for the theme I wanted to make for many years, but this time I was finally able to realize it. Since it is three-dimensional, it is a work that can be enjoyed from various angles. …I also read several papers on rogue waves to check their consistency and watched and observed the waves on YouTube for 4 hours.

via Spoon and Tamago