A Holiday-Themed LEGO Gingerbread AT-AT Walker

image via LEGO

LEGO announced the release of a holiday-themed decorative Gingerbread AT-AT Walker. It includes a gingerbread Darth Vader who seems to be completely harmless, perhaps due to the holiday season. This Star Wars LEGO set is composed of 697 bricks, is relatively simple to assemble. and can be enjoyed by children aged 10 and above.

A brilliant Star Wars gift idea for boys, girls and fans aged 10 and up, this Christmas craft building set features an AT-AT with gingerbread-house-style decoration and a Gingerbread Darth Vader LEGO minifigure. Pose the legs of the AT-AT, open the cockpit and flip up the sides of the main compartment to reveal the cozy interior: there’s a seat by the fireplace for Darth Vader, a table, drinking cup, cookie and candy cane elements, stockings hanging on the wall, a pile of gifts, and other festive accessories for creative play.

image via LEGO

image via LEGO

image via LEGO

via Born In Space