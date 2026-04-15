Ingenious LEGO Coffee Factory Brews on Command Using a Smartphone App

Brick Machines created an ingenious LEGO Coffee Factory that automatically brews coffee into a cup that can be ordered on command via a smartphone app. The machine uses a Keurig coffee maker and disposes of the containers neatly in a refuse area. The machine also adds a nicely fitting lid at the end.

This LEGO® Coffee Factory finally solves the ancient problem of those early mornings where you need coffee immediately :) Use the smartphone app to make your order, and by the time you’re ready for the day, so is your coffee! I