A Beautifully Calming Customizable LEGO Bonsai Tree

Niko Vás and Carl Merriam, designers at LEGO, created a beautifully calming sustainable LEGO Bonsai Tree. The tree can be built in a variety of different ways using green leaves or pink blossoms made up of LEGO frogs. The kit also comes with an elegant stand for proud display.
Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look. …The LEGO Bonsai Tree model comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office.
This fully customizable kit is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, which also includes a customizable flower bouquet.
Vás and Merriam discuss how this project was conceived and built.
Relax with LEGO Designers Niko and Carl as they show you the brand new LEGO Bonsai tree from the LEGO Botanical collection. The Bonsai tree is the ultimate build for mindfulness and relaxation, so sit back and enjoy!