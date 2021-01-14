A Beautifully Calming Customizable LEGO Bonsai Tree

Niko Vás and Carl Merriam, designers at LEGO, created a beautifully calming sustainable LEGO Bonsai Tree. The tree can be built in a variety of different ways using green leaves or pink blossoms made up of LEGO frogs. The kit also comes with an elegant stand for proud display.

Enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When you’re ready for a change, it’s easy to swap the colored crowns to create a totally new look. …The LEGO Bonsai Tree model comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office.

This fully customizable kit is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, which also includes a customizable flower bouquet.

Vás and Merriam discuss how this project was conceived and built.