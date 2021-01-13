LEGO Introduces a Customizable Flower Bouquet Kit

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, LEGO has introduced a colorful LEGO Flower Bouquet from their LEGO Botanical Collection. Each component within the kit is customizable with specially designed LEGO sustainable pieces that are positionable depending on the look desired. Flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, and daisies served as inspiration.

As the first-ever LEGO® Flower Bouquet, this set includes a host of new colors and shapes that adult LEGO fans will love. The LEGO® Flower Bouquet is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection. This revolutionary collection uses several elements made from a plant-based plastic, produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane.