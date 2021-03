The supervillians of the DC Comics/Hannah Barbera animation Legion of Doom each rap a verse the explicit Wu-Tang Clan song Uzi (Pinky Ring) in a mashup by Adam Schleichkorn who may be better known as “Mylo the Cat”.

Starring in order of appearance Sinestro as U-God, The Riddler as Raekwon, Scarecrow as Ghostface Killah, Lex Luthor as The RZA, Captain Cold as Method Man, Bizarro as Inspectah Deck, Black Manta as Masta Killa, and Braniac as the GZA.