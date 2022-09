Pigs From Around the World Race Against Each Other in Challenging Obstacle Course Contests

The League of Pigs is an international organization that runs trained pigs against one another in challenging obstacle course races. The first race took place in 2021. Since that time, these porcine athletes have completed seven seasons (27 races plus finals) in all.

Pigs from across the globe travel to the heart of England to race in the greatest Pig Championship of all time. Each season the pigs will face new challenges that will test them to their limits.

via Neatorama