Avid Adventurers Skillfully Ski Down a Hillside Forest That’s Fully Blanketed With Autumn Leaves

Skiing Leaves

Seeing the beautiful fall leaves blanketing a forest floor in Southern France, a pair of avid adventurers decided that they really didn’t want to wait the few more months for winter in order to go skiing. Instead, the two men set up their respective cameras, donned their skis and set off on a tree filled, autumnal slalom course.

While most skiers just can’t wait for snow, others simply don’t. Skiing on these beautiful fall colors will take its toll on your skis though, which is why we recommend watching and not trying.



