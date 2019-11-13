Japanese Artist Creates Adorable Origami Creatures Out of Leaves, Flowers, Grass, Acorns and Peanuts

Japanese nature artist kusabanaasobi, which means “plant play” in Japanese, creates origami birds and other adorable creatures out of leaves, grass, flowers, acorns and peanuts. She also provides helpful tutorials showing how she folds the leaves in order to get such remarkable results. The artist also has a book about “Flower Play” that also shows how to make these creatures.

Keep an eye on the plants on the roads and parks where you are walking. Discover the smell, texture, and interesting shapes of plants that you did not usually notice. Let’s get along with nature through “Kusana Play.

(translated) Make roses with fallen cherry leaves…In the video, the leaves are used sideways when making the inner petals, but when the leaves are small, using the leaves vertically is less likely to break when the whole is put together. It is beautiful just to hold the leaves without tying them.

