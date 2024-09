How to Time Travel With Minimal Effort

Giant Freakin Robot enumerated the many ways that characters in films time travel using as little effort as possible. He mentions such methods as cryonics, hot tubs, time loops, phone booths, easy to read manuals, alien kidnappings, and shiny medallions.

Time travel never seems easy but it doesn’t have to be that hard for today’s stylishly lazy slacker time travel is only worth the trouble if it doesn’t take much effort.