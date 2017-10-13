An Amazing Kinetic LEGO Sculpture of a Modern Day Sisyphus Mowing His Lawn For All Eternity

When Josh David posted his lawnmower model last month, the first thing that came to mind is that I had to stick Sisyphus on the back of it. I got in touch with Josh and we did a little collaboration.

Taking inspiration from a LEGO lawnmower created by Josh David , artist Jason Allemann modified the design that he used for his amazing LEGO Sysyphus kinetic sculpture and updated it a bit. The result is a modern day version of the mythological greek character who endlessly mows the lawn rather than pushing a boulder uphill for all eternity. Allemann shared how he created the sculpture in an informative video.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!