Engineer Launches a -346°F (-210°C) Solid Nitrogen Snowball at a Mask of Abraham Lincoln’s Face

James of The Action Lab conducted an amusing experiment where he launched a snowball made of -346°F (-210°C) nitrogen at a mask of Abraham Lincoln’s face. Upon the first try, the snowball bounced off the Former President.

No disrespect to President Lincoln but this Hollow Mask illusion face is the only one I have lying around okay we’ve got solid nitrogen let’s launch it – three, two, one..it didn’t even do anything it just bounced off of him I think I need a more powerful catapult.

James added a bit more power to the 3D printed launcher, it hit Lincoln square in the forehead.

Okay here we, go, three, two one…okay we’re going to stop. Wow that is so cool. Okay President Lincoln survive this attack.