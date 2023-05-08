James Corden Dreams He’s Visited by Late Night Hosts on the Final Episode of ‘The Late Late Show’

On his final episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden dreamed that other popular late night hosts had visited him in his sleep. The hosts included Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and David Letterman, each of whom informed Corden of the drawbacks of retirement, which included the unavailability of certain A-List benefits, the need to grow a beard, and a loss of opportunities to remedy with a musical number.

