Co-Owner of Last Remaining Shoe Manufacturer in Britain Shares His Plans for a Post-Brexit Economy

Caters News sat down with Dennis Crompton, who is the co-owner of Norman Walsh footwear in Bolton, Greater Manchester, UK to talk about the history of the popular trainer (sneaker), which was designed for runner Roger Bannister who first broke the four minute mile. Crompton also spoke about how he and his brother Jon purchased the business from Walsh in 1996, how they came to be the last remaining large-scale handmade shoe manufacturers in Britain and how they plan to expand their offerings in a post-Brexit economy.

They bought the company from its eponymous founder in 1996 after falling in love with his trainers in the 1970s. Norman, who was selected to make the running shoes worn by Roger Bannister during his four-minute mile attempt, founded Norman Walsh in 1961. His original designs are still so successful that the firm simply looks through the archives and tweaks them whenever they bring out a new product.

