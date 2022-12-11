A Lilting Instrumental Bardcore Cover of ‘Last Christmas’

Bardcore musician Hildegard von Blingin’ performed a lilting cover of the Wham! holiday carol “Last Christmas” on Medieval style instruments. Usually, Hildegard sings, but after losing her voice for a short while, she decided to go with an instrumental.

Joyous Yule and happy holidays everyone! I hope this finds you hale and merry, wherever you are. …Unfortunately I’ve had a run of bad health, and I lost my voice for a stretch of time. Making an instrumental was a nice way to keep creating music despite this, so please enjoy this chill old-timey cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”.