Larry David Apologizes to Elmo on ‘The Today Show’ After He Put His Hand Over the Muppet’s Face

While making his entrance on The Today Show, the irascible Larry David stopped in his tracks to put his hand over guest Elmo‘s face. Both the Muppet toddler and his father, Louie, were a bit perturbed by what happened, but luckily, hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie would not let the interview proceed until David apologized to Elmo for his actions. It went the way everyone expected.

TODAY: Larry, do you have something you want to say to Elmo? From your heart.

Larry David: From where?

TODAY: From your heart.

Larry David: What organ are you talking about?

TODAY: Your heart. Go ahead. Say you’re sorry.

Larry David: Elmo

Elmo: Larry?

Larry David: I just want to apologize.

Elmo: Thank you, Larry.

Louie: That’s very big of you.

Elmo: Elmo accepts your apology.

The rather magnanimous Elmo was on the show to talk about his viral tweet where he asked “How is everybody doing?”.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Elmo received lots of attention for it.

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here. — David Leavitt ??????? (@David_Leavitt) January 29, 2024

Elmo, thanks for checking in. The world needs more kindness.



You're always welcome in our press briefing room! — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 31, 2024

Dear Elmo, it was kind of you to check in on all your friends this week. I have been busy making a lot of marmalade. How are you doing? — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) February 1, 2024

Jurgen is leaving Elmo. We are all sad. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) January 30, 2024

Larry David was appearing on the show to mark the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

David also spoke with Variety about his favorite episode of the series.