Laughing Squid Sticker Printer StickerGiant Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Ball of Stickers

Big day as the new @GWR book arrived featuring our very own Saul the World's #LargestStickerBall . We are so proud of our famous?mascot. pic.twitter.com/FxRi5iK9bl

John Fischer and his team at US company StickerGiant patiently created a 105.05 kg (231 lb 9.6 oz) ball out of around 200,000 stickers and labels, which has been verified as the world’s Largest ball of stickers in Longmont, Colorado. Weighing considerably more than the average adult male (64 kg/141 lbs), it’s so heavy that John has to use a forklift and wheeled wagon to move it around.

