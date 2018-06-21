Koko (1971-2018), The Highly Intelligent Gorilla Who Learned to Communicate Through Sign Language

Koko, the incredibly loving and highly intelligent western lowland gorilla who learned how to communicate with humans through a modified form of American Sign Language through her caretaker Penny Patterson, mercifully died in her sleep at the age of 46 at her longtime California home within The Gorilla Foundation. Koko was a kind, creative soul and had who adopted a litter of kittens. She will definitely be missed by a great many. Koko’s fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at her departure from this world.

The Gorilla Foundation is sad to announce the passing of our beloved Koko | https://t.co/ers1vGAlQ3 https://t.co/O3bvTDoQvE — Gorilla Foundation (@kokotweets) June 21, 2018

Koko the gorilla, pictured here on the October 1978 cover of National Geographic, has died at 46. pic.twitter.com/DlHANqVYlE — National Geographic (@NatGeoMag) June 21, 2018

Koko the gorilla, who is said to have been able to communicate by using more than 1,000 hand signs, has died in California at the age of 46. Here she is on BBC News in 1985, with her kitten friend. pic.twitter.com/HA4dFrqlW7 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) June 21, 2018

Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, died in her sleep last night aged 46. She was a lifelong friend to her teacher and caregiver Penny Patterson, and an ambassador for her species. RIP dear Koko. https://t.co/4CIXiEaukL pic.twitter.com/UIDSUa6PpK — William Lee Adams (@willyleeadams) June 21, 2018

Koko was quite the celebrity in her own right, visiting with such luminaries as Robin Williams, Mister Rogers and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

