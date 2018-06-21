Laughing Squid

Koko (1971-2018), The Highly Intelligent Gorilla Who Learned to Communicate Through Sign Language

Koko, the incredibly loving and highly intelligent western lowland gorilla who learned how to communicate with humans through a modified form of American Sign Language through her caretaker Penny Patterson, mercifully died in her sleep at the age of 46 at her longtime California home within The Gorilla Foundation. Koko was a kind, creative soul and had who adopted a litter of kittens. She will definitely be missed by a great many. Koko’s fans have taken to social media to express their sadness at her departure from this world.

Koko was quite the celebrity in her own right, visiting with such luminaries as Robin Williams, Mister Rogers and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

