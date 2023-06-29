Orange Kittens Repeatedly Knock Over Water Glasses

A pair of hydrophilic kitten brothers adorably knock over every glass of water in their humans’ household. Luckily, the little orange felines only go for water glasses.

The funny thing is it appears to only happen with water it doesn’t happen with coffee or wine.

Even though it’s only water, their humans want an alternative.

We set up some hidden cameras so that we could catch them in the act. I resisted changing my habits because I really love my water glasses in glass. So now the next phase has become the transition to plastic cups.