Kitten Eats Corn on the Cob While a Dog Watches

An adorable orange kitten named Juice heartily munched on corn while it was still on the cob as his canine sibling Kenai watched forlornly from the side.

Juice is a 9-month-old rescue kitten obsessed with all food. He loves corn and eats it right off the cob. Kenai is a 3-month-old husky mix who tries to steal Juice’s food.

Here’s the original with a cute soundtrack.

Juice also likes strawberries.

Evidently, some cats truly enjoy corn on the cob.