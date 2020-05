Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Montana musician Dan Dubuque performed an incredible cover of the iconic Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing in the Name” (previously) on his Weissenborn slide guitar. While playing, Dubuque was perched on a folding chair against a gorgeous backdrop of snow, water and a forest of evergreens.

Dubuque also covered the Tool song “Descending” at the same beautiful location.