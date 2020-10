Keycap artisan Tiny of Tiny Makes Things very cleverly replaced all of the keys on her computer keyboard with a variety of really detailed, handmade clay food icons. Tiny matched the first letter of the food item to the letter of the standard key that was replaced. She calls this keyboard “The Smorgasboard”.

I made an entire keyboard full of food keycaps, not real food but keycaps based on different types of foods… I present…The Smorgasboard.

via Born in Space