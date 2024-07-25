Paraplegic Tennis Player Walks Upright in a Personal Exoskeleton to Carry the Olympic Torch

Kevin Piette, a French Paralympic tennis player who lost the use of his legs due to a motorcycle accident in 2012, made history by proudly carrying the 2024 Olympic torch during the Poissy Centre Ville portion of the iconic Torch Relay while walking upright in the Atalante X, a full personal self-balancing exoskeleton made by Wondercraft.

Piette was grateful to have this opportunity.

It is with pride and honor that I was able to carry this flame that represents so many beautiful things: Commitment, sport, innovation, inclusion, hope, the future… I will never forget this day,

Piette is a trained “test pilot” for the company, appearing in their reveal video.

Wandercraft has created the first natural walking exoskeleton capable of walking autonomously without crutches. With the personal exoskeleton, individuals who were previously in wheelchairs will regain their mobility and be able to move freely, both at home and in their communities, maintaining their balance, hands-free, and safely.

The exoskeleton is currently in its final stages of development and not yet available for commercial use. However, the French company started working with the Kessler Foundation in October 2023 to bring their incredible technology to the United States.

Wandercraft, the developer of mobility exoskeleton Atalante X, announced yesterday (12 October) the beginning of commercial operations in the US through a research partnership with the Kessler Foundation. Following FDA approval of Atalante for use in stroke rehabilitation in December 2022, the company is looking to expand its presence in the US, opening a new base in New York.