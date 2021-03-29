‘Vanishing Asia’, A Gorgeous Three Book Set Featuring Photos of Asia Taken Over the Course of 40 Years

Author Kevin Kelly (previously), the founding executive editor of Wired magazine and former editor/publisher of the Whole Earth Review, has compiled a gorgeous three-volume set of books that contain over 9,000 photos from his 40 years traveling to different parts of Asia. The project is entitled “Vanishing Asia” and Kelly is raising funds through Kickstarter to cover the cost of printing.

My project, Vanishing Asia, is the result of these four decades of research and exploration. …Few people have seen as much of Asia as I have, and absolutely no one has photographed the full range of Asia as I have. For the past 40 years, I have been collecting books about Asia and photo travel books in general, and I can safely say that there is no book in the world like this one. It has 1,000 pages, overflowing with 9,000 images. Once you open it you’ll lose yourself in this other world. It really is like taking a trip in a time machine.