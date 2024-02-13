Kevin Bacon Sings ‘My Sharona’ to a Reticent Alpaca on His Farm Named Sharona

Actor Kevin Bacon aptly serenaded a very reticent alpaca on his farm named Sharona with a ukulele cover of the 1979 earworm hit “My Sharona” by The Knack. While he did get the alpaca’s attention for a moment, he still was not able to connect with her.

Yeah, you know alpacas, they’re a moody bunch. This dark one here, Electra, she’s friendly. The one standing in the back there, Kate, she’s pretty friendly. But that one staring at me, Sharona? She has never given me the time of day, have you Sharona?

Bacon enjoys singing to the other animals on the farm as well.

Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick introduced the animals of the farm.

