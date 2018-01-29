An Oddly Appetizing Looking Ketchup Cake That’s Topped With a Mustard Icing

The Ketchup and Mustard Cake by Shared Food is exactly what it claims to be. A fluffy red cake made with ketchup and other traditional items that’s topped with an icing made from mustard and other ingredients. Although the combination seems odd for a cake, the resulting confection appears to be appetizing.

Shared Food has put the recipe online should anyone feel like making it for themselves. Here’s the list of ingredients.

For cake:

2 cups flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ginger

½ teaspoon nutmeg

½ cup ketchup

½ cup water

2 tablespoons red food coloring

1 ½ cups butter, softened

1 ½ cups brown sugar

2 eggs For Frosting:

2 cups butter, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

1 ½ cups mustard

Yellow food coloring

via BuzzFeed