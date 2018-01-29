Laughing Squid

An Oddly Appetizing Looking Ketchup Cake That’s Topped With a Mustard Icing

The Ketchup and Mustard Cake by Shared Food is exactly what it claims to be. A fluffy red cake made with ketchup and other traditional items that’s topped with an icing made from mustard and other ingredients. Although the combination seems odd for a cake, the resulting confection appears to be appetizing.

You might want to sit down for this…alright, ready? The latest and greatest “dessert” creation is here – this Ketchup & Mustard Cake will be sure to wow you and all your friends. This mind blowing cake takes little not no time to make, with many items you probably already have at home! Make your next dinner party an event that will be talked about for weeks to come.

Ketchup Cake

Mustard Frosting

Shared Food has put the recipe online should anyone feel like making it for themselves. Here’s the list of ingredients.

For cake:
2 cups flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon ginger
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup ketchup
½ cup water
2 tablespoons red food coloring
1 ½ cups butter, softened
1 ½ cups brown sugar
2 eggs

For Frosting:
2 cups butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
1 ½ cups mustard
Yellow food coloring

