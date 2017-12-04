Laughing Squid

The Amazing Versatility of the Multi-Talented Award Winning Actor and Voice Artist Keith David

In the 22nd episode of his ongoing documentary series, entitled No Small Parts, host Brandon Hardesty dives deep into the amazing career of the incredibly versatile, multi-talented Keith David whose golden voice has resonated across stage, film, television and many other forms of modern media.

Keith David is perhaps best known for his roles as authoritative characters in both drama and comedy. In addition to his memorable roles in The Thing, They Live, Requiem for a Dream, and “Community”, his voiceover career has won him three Primetime Emmy Awards and spans dozens of documentaries, cartoons, video games, audiobooks, commercials, and more.

