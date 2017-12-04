The Amazing Versatility of the Multi-Talented Award Winning Actor and Voice Artist Keith David

Keith David is perhaps best known for his roles as authoritative characters in both drama and comedy. In addition to his memorable roles in The Thing, They Live, Requiem for a Dream, and “Community”, his voiceover career has won him three Primetime Emmy Awards and spans dozens of documentaries, cartoons, video games, audiobooks, commercials, and more.

