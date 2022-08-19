A Funky Set of Ten Famous Rock Songs Played on a Gorgeous Acoustic Steel Slide Guitar

The incredibly talented musician Justin Johnson performed ten highly recognizable rock songs on a gorgeous acoustic steel slide guitar.
10 Famous Rock Songs on Acoustic Blues Guitar
Included in this funky set are “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush: by ZZ Top, “Come Together” by The Beatles, “Seven Nation Army” by White Stripes, “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” and “Four Walls of Raiford” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Honkey Tonk Women” by The Rolling Stones, “Traveling Riverside Blues” by Robert Johnson / Led Zeppelin, “Cold Shot” by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and “Gravity” by John Mayer.