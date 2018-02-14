Juniper: The Happiest Fox, A Beautiful Picture Book About Living With Foxes by Juniper’s Loving Human

Juniper, the playful fox who once dove into a white bed sheet thinking it was snow, is now going to be featured in a book by her human Jessika Coker. The book, titled Juniper: The Happiest Fox, focuses on life with Juniper and Fig (another fox Coker rescued), Juniper’s canine friend Moose, the special needs foxes have and how rewarding it can be.

In the book, fans will learn about foxes, what it’s like to live with a fox (fun but challenging) and what special needs foxes have. Of course, the book is filled with great photos of this beautiful animal and her animal friends, including her dog boyfriend, Moose and fellow fox, Fig.

The book is currently available for pre-order with a release date of March 27, 2018. Those who pre-order the book will be entered to win something very special from Juniper.

The book goes on sale 3/27/18, but those who pre-order can be entered to win a paw-tographed photo of Juniper or a pawprint painting.

