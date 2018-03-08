Bioluminescence Expert Attracts Jumbo Squid With a Lighted Device That Appeals to Their Empathy

BBC Earth Unplugged spoke with Edith Widder , a bioluminescence expert who works with marine organizations to learn more about deep sea life on the ocean floor. Widder openly shared her love for this work , her concerns about the environment and how a ride in a submersible ROV completely changed her life. Widder also shared her success with a lighted device she created called the E-Jelly . This device is designed to attract jumbo (Humboldt) squid by mimicking a bioluminescent jellyfish in distress. This call appeals to the squid’s empathetic nature, which causes them to respond to calls for help by other bioluminescent sea creatures.

