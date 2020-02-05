A Giant Composite Photo Mural by JR That Captures the Beautiful Diversity of NYC’s Five Boroughs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Award-winning artist/photographer JR (previously) partnered with the Brooklyn Museum to create “The Chronicles of New York City”, an absolutely gorgeous mural that encompasses the beautiful diversity of the city’s five boroughs.

The mural, which is hung on a series of strategically stacked shipping containers at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is a giant amalgamation of over 1,200 photos taken via his mobile studio in 2018. When viewed at the right angle, the mural blends in with the neighboring Williamsburg Bridge.

JR and his team photographed 1,128 New Yorkers, from all walks of life, in their own neighborhoods. Only through this artistic process can such a unique cross-section of the city be brought together in a mural. The aim is to tell a story of New York City today through art: its energy, its feats, its issues, its people. What is New York City in 2018..

JR shared his personal motivation for taking on such an incredible endeavor.