An Industrial Mechanized Version of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ Performed Solely in the Note of C

Uberphawx (previously) created a rather industrial version the iconic Joy Division song “Love Will Tear Us Apart” using only the C note of the scale. The lack of musical color removes all the incredible emotion for which the song is known, leaving only a mechanized monotone in its place.
Commenters on the video made rather apt observations about the style of this one-note version.
If Glenn Branca and NEU! got together to form a cover band. …Cross between Kraftwerk and Devo
Here’s the original version with all the notes.
via Boing Boing