Stunning HD Footage of Joshua Tree National Park Going From Day to Night During the 2024 Wolf Moon

Filmmakers Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic captured stunning high-definition footage of Joshua Tree National Park going from day to night during the January 2024 Wolf Moon. The footage was set to a beautiful soundtrack by Moby.

Shot at various locations in and around Joshua Tree National Park during the Wolf Moon of 2024. The old structure shown in the first half is the ruins of the Ryan Ranch built in the 1800s.

This film is part of their ongoing Skyglow series in association with DarkSky International.

This project was shot as part of SKYGLOW an ongoing quest to explore the effects and dangers of urban light pollution in contrast with some of the most incredible dark sky areas in North America.