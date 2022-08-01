Joseph Quinn Plays ‘Master of Puppets’ With Metallica After Meeting Them Backstage at Lollapalooza

Actor Joseph Quinn, who brilliantly portrayed the beloved Eddie Munson character in the fourth season of Stranger Things, not only met the members of Metallica at Lollapalooza but even jammed with them backstage. The song, of course, was “Master of Puppets”.

We call to order the most metal meeting ever of The Hellfire Club.

The band also gave Quinn a beautiful B.C. Rich NJ Warlock “Stranger Things” guitar that they all signed. This is the same guitar Eddie played to attract and distract the hell bats of Vecna away from the rest of the team.