Actor Joseph Quinn Performs Eddie Munson’s Monologue From ‘Stranger Things’ in Different Accents

Joseph Quinn, who brilliantly portrayed the beloved Eddie Munson of Stranger Things, performed a monologue from the fourth season in a variety of different accents upon request while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Before doing that, however, Quinn talked to host Jimmy Fallon about having issues traveling to the United States from the UK, playing Metallica, a superb metal remix of his “Chrissy Wake Up” line by The Gregory Brothers, and how much he loved working on the series.

