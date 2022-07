Actor Joseph Quinn of ‘Stranger Things’ Practices Eddie Munson’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Cover on Guitar

Actor Joseph Quinn, who brilliantly portrayed beloved bad-boy Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things, took time to practice playing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica on guitar to prepare for the pivotal badass scene.

Here’s the original scene where Quinn is playing guitar as Eddie Munson.

Quinn talked about the guitar and the scene during a cast interview with Felicia Day.

Metallica also paid tribute to Eddie Munson by playing a virtual duet with the scene.