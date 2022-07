Metallica Performs a Virtual Duet With ‘Stranger Things’ Character Eddie Munson

The members of Metallica performed a pretty badass virtual duet with Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who cleverly employed a guitar cover of “Master of Puppets” to attract and distract Vecna‘s minions in the fourth season of the hit show.

Eddie… this is for you!

Here’s the original scene from the show.