Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jordan Peele Humorously Addresses Several Fan Theories From Reddit About His Film ‘Get Out’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Filmmaker, actor, writer and comedian Jordan Peele sat down with the cameras of Vanity Fair and humorously addressed some of the more colorful fan theories (and conspiracies) that popped on reddit about his brilliant film Get Out. While some of the theories were obvious and others that were way out there, there was one that got really got Peele’s attention.

‘Get Out’ as a sequel to ‘Being John Malkovich’. ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Get Out’ occur in the same universe twenty years apart. Catherine Keener and her characters are the bridge that connects these two films.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy