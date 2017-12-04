Jordan Peele Humorously Addresses Several Fan Theories From Reddit About His Film ‘Get Out’

Filmmaker, actor, writer and comedian Jordan Peele sat down with the cameras of Vanity Fair and humorously addressed some of the more colorful fan theories (and conspiracies) that popped on reddit about his brilliant film Get Out. While some of the theories were obvious and others that were way out there, there was one that got really got Peele’s attention.

‘Get Out’ as a sequel to ‘Being John Malkovich’. ‘Being John Malkovich’ and ‘Get Out’ occur in the same universe twenty years apart. Catherine Keener and her characters are the bridge that connects these two films.