How the Slang Term ‘Jonesing’ Came From Great Jones Street in New York City’s East Village

Nigel Roxbury of New York City History Hub explained how the term “jonesing”, another word for craving, was created by the addict population of Great Jones Street in the East Village of New York City during the 1960s, when the block was far less wealthy and fashionable that it is today.

