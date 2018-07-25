Actor Jonathan Banks Gets Surprisingly Emotional During the ‘Breaking Bad’ 10th Anniversary Reunion

Entertainment Weekly sat down with the cast of Breaking Bad to talk about the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking series. In one interview, actor Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) got surprisingly emotional when he talked about being on the lot of Better Call Saul. It was so familiar to be working with Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) and a ghost of some sort, that Banks expected the other actors/characters to be there as well.
…I was walking around a lot going where is everybody? Aren’t they gonna come from around the
corner.
During that same interview, Bryan Cranston (Walter White) spoke about his fear of leaving his character, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) spoke about a plot twist that didn’t happen, and Betsy Brandt (Marie Schrader) revealed that there’s a certain scene she’s never watched, among other subjects.