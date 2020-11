Spanish professional golfer Jon Rahm made an absolutely incredible shot in which the ball lightly skipped over a water trap pond and rolled onto the green for a short jaunt into an amazing hole-in-one. This shot took place on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 during the 84th Master’s Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

From pond to pin! Jon Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 on Tuesday at the Masters.