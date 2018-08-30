Laughing Squid

John Turturro Teaches a Kid About the World Wide Web in ‘Beginners Guide to the Internet’ (1999)

In 1999, actor John Turturro (Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, The Night Of) partnered with search engine Lycos to provide “Beginner’s Guide to the Internet“, a 37 minute educational film about navigating the World Wide Web. While driving to Las Vegas, (Turturro’s character) Sam’s Volkswagen breaks down. He stops in the nearest town to get it fixed. While passing his time in the local diner, he logs onto his computer to send an email to his agent and a curious boy asks about the internet. The rest of the town soon follows after.

From the annals of famous actors in jobs they wish they had never accepted …. a 1999 how-to produced by Lycos starring John Turturro.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



