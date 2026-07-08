John Slattery and Jon Hamm Playfully Compete in a Head-to-Head Music Trivia Battle

Jack Coyne of Track Star*, who challenges famous musicians and the great people of New York City about their knowledge of recorded music, pitted actors John Slattery and Jon Hamm, both Mad Men alumni, against one another in a head-to-head music trivia battle.

Pitting the long-time friends against each other, Jack got to know more about their friendship, the work they have done together, and their upcoming movie, “Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass”.

As the pair playfully competed, they also talked about their friendship and working together.

The two Jo(h)ns break down how their friendship has grown and developed over the course of the movies they have done together and why they like working together so much.