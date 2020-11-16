fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

British Retailer John Lewis Asks That We Show a ‘Little Love’ to Others in Their Creative 2020 Christmas Advert

by on

British department store John Lewis, who are known for their wonderfully creative annual Christmas adverts, partnered with Waitrose and Partners grocery in a heartwarming, multimedia holiday advert that is centered around an original song entitled “A Little Love”, and performed by Celeste, promoting kindness as its overall theme. Each vignette, whether real-life, stop-motion, or animated, shows how just a little bit of consideration and acceptance can help to go a long way.

We believe that the world would be a better place if we all gave a little more love. So this year we’re celebrating kindness, whether large or small, showing how each and every act of love has a positive impact on the world around us, as we pass them on to others.

This kindness also extends to those in the animal kingdom.

One small act of kindness sparks a heartfelt chain reaction – showing how powerful giving a little love can really be. Meet a host of lovable characters, including Mr. Pidge and Spikes the Hedgehog as they discover the true spirit of Christmas.

Christmas 2020 Ad Give a Little Love

The profits from the campaign benefit Fair Share UK, a non-profit that seeks to feed those in need.

Together with Waitrose & Partners we’re hoping to raise £4m for our charities plus £1m for local charities. FareShare helps those facing food poverty, and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support. The charities will use these donations to provide food, comfort, emotional support, and advice to families who need support this Christmas.


Follow Laughing Squid: Facebook | Twitter | Google News






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved