Laughing Squid Partner John Law Talks About His Office in the Famous Oakland Tribune Tower

Doc Pop, a creative friend of Laughing Squid, spoke with Laughing Squid partner and urban explorer John Law about his unique office in the upper annex of the seminal Oakland Tribune Tower in Oakland, California. Law has worked out of that office since 1996, when he agreed to maintain the neon letters on the building and the clock, and has many tales to tell from his crow’s nest.

I ended up, through a very peculiar a series of circumstances, getting the contract to restore the neon and too long long story but and then I also ended up working out getting an office space in the building that I have on the top floor. 22nd floor, a little teeny office there which I’ve had ever since since 1996 and so I just keep the neon going.

The entire interview was filmed on Doc Pop’s iPhone at Law’s office.

I talked to John about how got such a cool gig and what makes the Tribune Tower so unique. Shot and edited on my iPhone.

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

